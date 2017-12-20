Keys to the Game: Heat 90, Celtics 89

Key Moment

Kyrie Irving has been the best clutch player in the NBA this season. He added to his clutch-time scoring Wednesday night, just not when the Celtics needed it most.

Boston forced a miss out of Josh Richardson and grabbed the rebound before calling timeout with 6.2 seconds left. It trailed by one point, at 90-89, and had a shot to win it at the buzzer.

The C’s went to the man who, more often than not, would push them ahead for the win.

Irving isolated on Josh Richardson in the middle of the court, about seven feet beyond the 3-point line. He used an inside-out dribble with his right hand and took Richardson off the dribble to the right. He pulled up from about 20 feet out and, as he faded to the right, released a jumper as the final ticked wound off the clock.

The shot clanked off of the front of the rim right as the buzzer sounded, and the game was over.

Heat win, 90-89.

Irving scored nine points and assisted on three more during the final 2:28 of the game. Realistically speaking, Boston wouldn’t have even had a shot at the win had he not caught fire.

However, his heroics came up just short, and he was unable to push his C’s to their 27th win of the season.