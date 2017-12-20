Keys to the Game: Heat 90, Celtics 89
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Kyrie Irving has been the best clutch player in the NBA this season. He added to his clutch-time scoring Wednesday night, just not when the Celtics needed it most.
Boston forced a miss out of Josh Richardson and grabbed the rebound before calling timeout with 6.2 seconds left. It trailed by one point, at 90-89, and had a shot to win it at the buzzer.
The C’s went to the man who, more often than not, would push them ahead for the win.
Irving isolated on Josh Richardson in the middle of the court, about seven feet beyond the 3-point line. He used an inside-out dribble with his right hand and took Richardson off the dribble to the right. He pulled up from about 20 feet out and, as he faded to the right, released a jumper as the final ticked wound off the clock.
The shot clanked off of the front of the rim right as the buzzer sounded, and the game was over.
Heat win, 90-89.
Irving scored nine points and assisted on three more during the final 2:28 of the game. Realistically speaking, Boston wouldn’t have even had a shot at the win had he not caught fire.
However, his heroics came up just short, and he was unable to push his C’s to their 27th win of the season.
Key Player
Five days ago, we all witnessed the Jonas Jerebko revenge game. Tonight, we got a taste of the Kelly Olynyk revenge game.
Olynyk was far and away the best player on the floor Wednesday night, as he scored a career-high 32 points against his former team. He couldn’t have been much more efficient while scoring those points, either, as he made 12 of his 15 shot attempts on the night, including a 6-for-8 performance from long range.
In addition to his 32 points, which trailed only Kyrie Irving’s 33 in the game, Olynyk also piled up seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
He surely wanted to deal his former team a defeat during his return to TD Garden, and he did exactly that with his near-perfect shooting performance.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston shot just 37.5 percent in the game.
- The contest featured only one lead change and one tie, with each team's largest lead being 12 points.
- Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 33 points.
- Kelly Olynyk led the Heat with 32.
- Dion Waiters and Josh Richardson tied for the game high with six assists apiece.
- Tyler Johnson, a starting guard for the Heat, led the game with 11 rebounds.
- Marcus Smart scored 15 points off of Boston's bench, all of which were scored from beyond the 3-point line.
- Jaylen Brown scored 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting.
- Johnson also led the game with three steals.
- five Celtics grabbed one steal apiece.
- Miami outscored Boston 42-28 in the paint.
- Al Horford fouled out of the game after tallying just eight rebounds, six points and two assists.
Quote of the Night
The doctors looked at it and felt like it was structurally OK. They taped it up and he'll probably be sore tomorrow.
Brad Stevens on Jayson Tatum's dislocated left pinky.