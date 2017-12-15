Keys to the Game: Jazz 107, Celtics 95

Key Moment

From oh so hot to oh so cold. The C’s offense went from summertime livin’ to wintertime freein’ all in the same half Friday night at TD Garden.

Boston, playing host to the visiting Utah Jazz, came out of the gates sizzling-hot at the offensive end. The C’s made 52.4 percent of their shots during the first quarter, thanks in large part to Al Horford’s 10 points and four assists, both of which were game highs at that stage of the contest.

One would have thought that Boston would have continued to roll, particularly after All-Defensive First Team center Rudy Gobert left the game with a knee injury during the first quarter, but they instead fell off – steeply – during the second period.

The C’s followed up their 52.4-percent quarter by making only 19.0 percent of their shots during the second frame. Kyrie Irving, who made two shots, was the only member of Boston’s team who scored more than one field goal during the period.

The team totaled just four makes over the 12 minutes of the quarter.

Utah had a bit more luck at the offensive end, and that’s how it built up a seven-point lead heading into halftime. The Jazz made 11 of their 23 shots during the second quarter, good for a 47.8 percent clip, as they pulled ahead for good.

Yep – for good. It was only halftime at that point, but Boston never recovered from its poor offensive performance during the second quarter. The Jazz would eventually go on to pull ahead by as many as 17 points during the second half, and they won 107-95.