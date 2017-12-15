Keys to the Game: Jazz 107, Celtics 95
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
From oh so hot to oh so cold. The C’s offense went from summertime livin’ to wintertime freein’ all in the same half Friday night at TD Garden.
Boston, playing host to the visiting Utah Jazz, came out of the gates sizzling-hot at the offensive end. The C’s made 52.4 percent of their shots during the first quarter, thanks in large part to Al Horford’s 10 points and four assists, both of which were game highs at that stage of the contest.
One would have thought that Boston would have continued to roll, particularly after All-Defensive First Team center Rudy Gobert left the game with a knee injury during the first quarter, but they instead fell off – steeply – during the second period.
The C’s followed up their 52.4-percent quarter by making only 19.0 percent of their shots during the second frame. Kyrie Irving, who made two shots, was the only member of Boston’s team who scored more than one field goal during the period.
The team totaled just four makes over the 12 minutes of the quarter.
Utah had a bit more luck at the offensive end, and that’s how it built up a seven-point lead heading into halftime. The Jazz made 11 of their 23 shots during the second quarter, good for a 47.8 percent clip, as they pulled ahead for good.
Yep – for good. It was only halftime at that point, but Boston never recovered from its poor offensive performance during the second quarter. The Jazz would eventually go on to pull ahead by as many as 17 points during the second half, and they won 107-95.
Key Player
Some will call it the revenge game. He’ll just call it another night.
Former Celtic Jonas Jerebko, one of the better people in our league, returned to his former home court at TD Garden and stepped up in a big way for the Utah Jazz.
Utah lost Rudy Gobert during the opening moments of the first quarter, which thrust Jerebko right into the action after less than two minutes of play. All he did afterward was score 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting off the bench, including two 3-pointers, as his Jazz team compiled a 107-95 victory.
Jerebko, while displaying the hustle that gained him plenty of fans during his two-plus years in Boston, also crashed the glass for seven rebounds in the game. That total was more than any Celtics player tallied in the game.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 33 points and made all nine of his free throws.
- Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 22 points and made 10 of his 15 shots.
- Four Jazz players (Jonas Jerebko, Donovan Mitchell, Rodney Hood) scored 17 points apiece.
- Boston shot only 40.7 percent from the field.
- Utah outrebounded Boston 55-31.
- Boston scored only 13 points on 19.0 percent shooting during the second quarter.
- The C's committed only nine turnovers to Utah's 16.
- Jaylen Brown blocked a game-high three shots, tying Utah's team total.
- The Jazz reserves outscored Boston's reserves 50-26.
- Al Horford tallied 21 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals.
Quote of the Night
We haven’t been in that situation very often from an effort standpoint, but I think twice this week we have, and that’s concerning.
Brad Stevens on his team's lack of effort during Friday night's defeat.