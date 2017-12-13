Keys to the Game: Celtics 124, Nuggets 118

Key Moment

Wednesday night’s matchup with the Nuggets was a bit tighter than the Celtics would have liked, but in the end, they pulled out a 124-118 win. Three key buckets helped the Celtics fend off the pesky Nuggets.

Denver had clawed to within 108-101 with 6:40 remaining in the game after it scored five consecutive points. Then the C’s got a big bucket from, of all players, big man Daniel Theis to alter the course of the game. And the bucket was, surprisingly, a fadeaway jumper, a shot that Theis rarely – if ever – attempts.

Theis accepted a pass in the paint from Shane Larkin with only 4.4 seconds left on the shot clock. With his defender, Mason Plumlee, sagging off of him just a bit, Theis immediately fired up a fadeaway jumper from about 10 feet out and connected at the 6:18 mark of the fourth. His bucked pushed Boston ahead 110-101.

Kyrie Irving added to that lead on Boston’s next possession, just 10 seconds after the C’s forced a shot-clock violation by the Nuggets.

Irving, flanked off the ball and out on the left wing, caught his defender sleeping and quickly cut toward the basket unbeknownst to Denver’s defense. Marcus Smart, who had the ball just outside the right elbow, tossed him a perfect bounce pass and Irving finished on the other end of the dish with a left-handed layup off the glass.

Jamal Murray answered back with a quick bucket for the Nuggets, but Irving went back to work yet again as the C’s took the ball back into possession.

This bucket came via a very different play type. Irving was isolated along the left baseline against Murray, and after he jabbed twice, he stepped back for a jumper that was pure from about 20 feet out.

Irving’s basket, which was Boston’s third in three possessions, provided the team with a 114-103 lead with 4:52 remaining in the game. Neither team scored again until the 3:01 mark, and at that point, Denver just didn’t have enough time to make a legitimate run.