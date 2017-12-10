Keys to the Game: Celtics 91, Pistons 81

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics entered Sunday afternoon ranked ninth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, at 36.9 percent.

They shot 100 percent from long range in Detroit when it mattered most.

The Pistons had battled back from 18 points down to make it a four-point game with 3:06 remaining in Sunday’s matchup. Boston needed a big bucket, and Al Horford was there to provide it.

Horford flared to his left off of a pick-and-pop at the top of the key with Kyrie Irving, and Irving tossed a pass to him over two defenders. Horford caught the pass, and when Tobias Harris did not close out to defend the 3-point line, Horford let it fly.

Swish.

That basket pushed Boston ahead 84-77 in the final minutes, but the C’s weren’t done with their clutch 3-point shooting. Horford wasn’t done being a part of it, either.

Following two free throws from Pistons big man Andre Drummond, Jayson Tatum canned his own 3-pointer off of a ‘one-more’ pass from Horford. On the play, Irving drew the attention of two Pistons defenders, and two passes around the horn later, Tatum was wide open on the right wing for his connection from long range.

Tatum’s 3-pointer gave Boston an eight-point lead with only 1:55 remaining on the clock. Marcus Smart and Horford would cap the win off with two more points apiece, and the C’s won 91-81 in Detroit.