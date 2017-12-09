Keys to the Game: Spurs 105, Celtics 102

Key Moment

Forty years old and Manu Ginobili is still out here putting teams away in the clutch.

Kyrie Irving did all he could to lift the Celtics to a win Friday night in San Antonio, but his 36-point heroics weren’t enough to overcome Ginobili’s flare for the dramatic.

Ginobili canned the two biggest shots of the night, including the game-winner with 5.0 seconds left in regulation. The first shot was a buzzer-beating 3 to close the first half, which gave San Antonio a one-point edge.

The final shot, however, is the one everyone will remember.

With 10 seconds left in the game, and with seven seconds left on the shot clock, Ginobili dribbled into a pick-and-roll with LaMarcus Aldridge on the right wing, just outside of the 3-point line. Aldridge set his screen on the right side of Ginobilie’s defender, Jayson Tatum, but Tatum jumped over the screen to stall the play. Aldridge then countered by reversing sides on Tatum and setting a screen to his left, which freed Ginobili to take one dribble to his right before stepping into a 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of big man Al Horford.

Ginobili’s released his attempt with 7.0 seconds left on the game clock and with 4.0 seconds left on the shot clock. The shot arced so high that it actually left the television camera’s view, but it eventually fell back into frame and swished through the net with 5.0 seconds left.

Boston called back-to-back timeouts and eventually ran an inbound play that led to Kyrie Irving, who scored a game-high 36 points, getting a quality look at a game-tying 3-pointer from the right corner. However, his shot missed shortly ahead of the final buzzer and San Antonio held on for a 105-102 win.

Ginobili finished the contest with 11 points on 3-for-8 shooting. Not great numbers by any stretch, but numbers don’t matter much when you make the two biggest plays of the game.