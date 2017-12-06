Keys to the Game: Celtics 97, Mavericks 90

Key Moment

Jaylen Brown recently called Kyrie Irving “Mr. Fourth Quarter.”

Brown wasn’t in the building Wednesday night, but he was able to watch Mr. Fourth Quarter from home as he did work during the final period of a 97-90 Celtics win over Dallas.

Irving scored the five most critical points of the game during crunch time. With Boston leading 87-85 with less than four minutes to go, the All-Star point guard rattled off five straight in a span of only 30 seconds to push the C’s ahead by seven.

The first bucket came via a coast-to-coast layup with 3:45 left on the clock. Irving took an outlet pass from Al Horford and streaked the length of the court before kissing a layup off the glass over the outstretched arm of 6-foot-11 big man Maxi Kleber.

The next basket came after a dizzying spin move Irving put on veteran 3-and-D wing Wesley Matthews.

Irving dribbled with his back to the basket while being defended by Matthews on the right wing. He took one dribble with his left hand as he moved away from the basket and toward the 3-point line before quickly seizing control of the moment.

Irving realized that Matthews was expecting him to use a screen from nearby big man Al Horford, who was closer to the edge of the free-throw line, so he spun on a dime back toward the baseline and found no one between himself and the basket. He used a brief hesitation to draw contact from Matthews and then dropped a layup in off the glass for a critical and-one bucket before pounding his chest in front of the crowd. Irving made the ensuing free throw, providing Boston with a 92-85 lead.

Boston owned control of the game from that moment on, as its lead never dropped to fewer than six points. The point guard also dropped in one more floating jumper off the glass to take his fourth-quarter scoring total to nine points and his overall total to 23 points on the night.

That Mr. Fourth Quarter nickname seemed quite fitting Wednesday night. Even the Mavs would have to admit that.