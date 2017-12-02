Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Suns 111

Key Moment

The Celtics needed a putaway shot Saturday afternoon against the Phoenix Suns. Bet you can’t guess who provided one.

OK, maybe you can. His name is Kyrie Irving.

Irving, who had not made an imprint on this game while scoring only 14 points through the first 46 minutes of the game, came up green on his biggest shot of the night with 1:53 left in the game.

With Boston leading by only two points following Tyson Chandler’s alley-oop dunk at the 2:09 mark, the C’s needed a bucket, and they needed one badly. Irving took matters into his own hand after he came off of a screen by Al Horford right next to the Red Auerbach signature on the parquet floor, about 35 feet from the basket.

Horford set his screen on the left side of Irving’s defender, Tyler Elis, and Irving used two dribbles to his right to step into a wide-open 3-pointer from the right wing.

Splash. Nothing but net.

The bucket gave Boston a two-possession lead and snatched most of the hope of a comeback directly out of Phoenix’s hands.

Irving also dropped in another key bucket shortly thereafter, a driving finger roll with 28.8 seconds left, that pushed Boston ahead by six.

The only player that looked like a superstar during the first three-plus quarters of this game was Devin Booker, who finished with a game-high 38 points. But when push came to shove, and with the game on the line, it was Irving who took over.

He’s the reason why Boston held on for its 20th win of the season.