Keys to the Game: Celtics 108, 76ers 97

Key Moment

Philadelphia rattled off a 10-2 run during the third quarter of Wednesday night’s matchup with Boston to take a 66-65 lead, its first lead since the 5:14 mark of the first quarter.

Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot capped the run with a 3-pointer in transition from the right wing. It was evident at that moment that momentum had shifted into Philadelphia’s favor, and with that in mind, Boston’s players looked toward their bench to see if Brad Stevens wanted to call for a timeout.

“No,” he shook his head, as he sat between assistant coaches Jay Larranaga and Micah Shrewsberry and rested his elbows on his knees.

Stevens explained the decision following the game.

“I would have said the same thing everyone else in the arena would have said,” he commented. “Get the loose balls … I didn’t have anything to say.”

His team responded to the subtle challenge.

Philly scored one more point off of a free throw to make it a 67-65 game, and then the C’s went on a game-changing run. They ended the quarter by rattling off an 11-4 spurt that was initiated by six straight points from forward Marcus Morris. That run pushed Boston ahead 76-71, and it never gave up control of the game from that point on.

The Celtics led by two or more possessions for all but 52 seconds of the fourth quarter. They pulled ahead by as many as 13 points during the period before polishing off a 108-97 win.