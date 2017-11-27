Keys to the Game: Pistons 118, Celtics 108

Key Moment

Andre Drummond and Tobias Harris, arguably Detroit’s top two players, put the Celtics away Monday night.

With the game tied up at 100-100 with less than five minutes to go in the game, the duo scored back-to-back baskets to provide the Pistons with a four-point lead and a cushion it would never relinquish.

Drummond made the first of the two critical baskets, as he scored a layup in the paint. Drummond posted up on Al Horford on the right block and beat Boston’s big man with a strong drop-step to the baseline before dropping in the layup.

Harris, who was electric all night while tallying a game-high 31 points, went into the high post on Detroit’s next possession to push the Pistons ahead by four. He secured a switch onto Marcus Smart on the left wing. Harris then faced up on Smart, turned again to back him down with two dribbles, and then turned over his right shoulder to can a smooth jumper from 10 feet out.

The C’s pulled to within one possession, at 104-102, but were never able to tie the game or take a lead from there on out, as Drummond and Harris – along with some help from Reggie Jackson – continued to lead Detroit’s way to a 118-108 victory.