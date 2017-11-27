Keys to the Game: Pistons 118, Celtics 108
Key Moment
Key Player
Box Score Nuggets
Quote of the Night
Key Moment
Andre Drummond and Tobias Harris, arguably Detroit’s top two players, put the Celtics away Monday night.
With the game tied up at 100-100 with less than five minutes to go in the game, the duo scored back-to-back baskets to provide the Pistons with a four-point lead and a cushion it would never relinquish.
Drummond made the first of the two critical baskets, as he scored a layup in the paint. Drummond posted up on Al Horford on the right block and beat Boston’s big man with a strong drop-step to the baseline before dropping in the layup.
Harris, who was electric all night while tallying a game-high 31 points, went into the high post on Detroit’s next possession to push the Pistons ahead by four. He secured a switch onto Marcus Smart on the left wing. Harris then faced up on Smart, turned again to back him down with two dribbles, and then turned over his right shoulder to can a smooth jumper from 10 feet out.
The C’s pulled to within one possession, at 104-102, but were never able to tie the game or take a lead from there on out, as Drummond and Harris – along with some help from Reggie Jackson – continued to lead Detroit’s way to a 118-108 victory.
Key Player
Tobias Harris was really good Monday night. But his teammate, Andre Drummond, was really, really good Monday night.
Drummond was among the game’s leaders in scoring (26 points), rebounding (22 rebounds), assisting (six assists) and steals (four steals). His 22 rebounds were only 14 less than Boston’s entire team recorded, and his four steals were two more than the C’s totaled.
Remember when Drummond was a monster on the glass but provided minimal impact at the offensive end? Well, he was a different player Monday night.
Detroit’s starting center shot an impressive 10-for-12 from the field to account for the game’s second-best shooting percentage (83.3 percent). He also converted on six of his eight free throws during his nearly 40 minutes of playing time, while operating as a facilitator near the elbows.
Box Score Nuggets
- Boston's largest lead in the game was only four points.
- Detroit shot better than 50.0 percent for the entire game. It finished the night having converted on 51.8 percent of its shot attempts.
- Marcus Smart led six Celtics in double-figures with his 23 points.
- Smart shot 6-for-9 from long range.
- Tobias Harris scored a game-high 31 points.
- Andre Drummond was the game's second-leading scorer with 26 points.
- Drumnmond led the game in rebounds with 22 and in steals with four. He also tallied six assists.
- Both teams tallied at least 26 assists (27 by Boston, 26 by Detroit).
- Reggie Jackson, with his 20 points, was the third Pistons player who broke the 20-point barrier.
- Boston's bench outscored Detroit's bench 47-21.
- Daniel Theis scored a career-high 12 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting night.
- Both teams shot better than 51.0 percent from the field.
- The Celtics made 16 3-pointers while shooting 48.5 percent from long range.
- All five of Detroit's starters finished with a plus/minus rating of at least plus-11, and all five of Boston's starters finished with a negative plus/minus rating of at least minus-13.
- Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with nine assists and also scored 18 points.
Quote of the Night
They played with great pace. They played with great purpose. They tried to take the ball out of Kyrie’s hands and they did so pretty successfully.
Brad Stevens on the Pistons.