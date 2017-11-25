Keys to the Game: Celtics 108, Pacers 98

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics exited halftime Saturday night in need of an offensive spark, after the Indiana Pacers – owners of a nine-point advantage at the time – had held them to just 18 points during the second quarter.

So, the C’s called on ol’ reliable – Al Horford. And he answered by keying the team’s highest-scoring third quarter of the season.

Horford had a hand in 19 of Boston’s 37 points during the third frame, scoring 12 points of his own while assisting on seven more. Indiana, meanwhile, was held to just 16 points during that same span.

Horford’s biggest contributions came during a four-minute, 18-4 run that saw the Celtics turn a 62-57 deficit into a 75-66 lead. He scored or assisted on Boston’s first four field goals during that stretch, while helping the C’s limit the Pacers to just one field goal make over a span of five minutes and 15 seconds.

By the end of the third quarter, the C’s were able to flip their nine-point halftime deficit into a 12-point lead, and from there they coasted to a 108-98 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.