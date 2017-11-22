Keys to the Game: Heat 104, Celtics 98

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics battled back from a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit Monday night in Dallas to extend their winning streak to 16 games. A 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit Wednesday night in Miami, however, proved to be just a little too much for the C's to overcome.

But boy, did they come close during the final few minutes.

The Celtics were able to cut Miami’s lead – which reached as high as 18 points – to just one point, thanks to a 12-0 run that was capped off by a Terry Rozier 3-pointer with just 3:14 left in the game.

Hope was restored for the Celtics, who trailed 91-90 at the time Rozier's shot went down; but the Heat would not let Boston get over the hump.

On Miami’s next trip up the floor, Dion Waiters canned a miracle 3-pointer that hit the front of the rim, the top of the backboard, and then the back of the rim, before falling through the cup.

The Celtics had a chance to come back within two points when Al Horford was fouled on their next possession, but the big man missed both free throws. That was a bad omen, as Waiters drilled another 3-pointer moments later to put Miami up 97-90 with 2:12 remaining.

Kyrie Irving wouldn’t let the Celtics go down without a fight, as he made four layups during the final two minutes. However, Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside and Waiters combined for seven points of their own during that span, pushing the Heat to a 104-98 win.