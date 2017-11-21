Keys to the Game: Celtics 110, Mavericks 102 (OT)

Key Moment

No matter what type of shooting night Marcus Smart is having, he’s never afraid to shy away when the game is on the line. And more often than not, he delivers in the clutch.

Smart did it again Monday night in Dallas, as he overcame a tough shooting performance by burying a clutch 3-pointer that helped push the game into overtime, before the C’s pulled away for their 16th straight win.

The Celtics, who trailed by as many as 13 points during the fourth quarter, were facing a 96-91 deficit with a minute and a half remaining in regulation. Smart, at the time, had shot just 2-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-9 from 3-point range; but that didn’t alter his confidence during the game's waning moments.

With the shot clock winding down, Jayson Tatum passed to Smart at the top of the arc. Smart did not hesitate in the slightest as he turned toward the basket, looked past Yogi Ferrell’s contesting hand and drained a 27-foot 3-pointer with 1:24 left on the clock.

If Smart had missed the shot, Dallas could have made it a three-possession game on its next trip up the floor, which would have likely put the game out of reach. Instead, Smart’s bucket put Boston within two points and instilled confidence within the whole squad.

On Dallas’ next offensive possession, Kyrie Irving stole the ball from Dirk Nowitzki, and then fed Jayson Tatum for a game-tying alley-oop layup.

The teams were tied 96-96 as they headed into overtime, but Irving quickly disposed of the Mavericks as he scored 10 of his season-high 47 points during the extra period, while leading Boston to a 110-102 win.