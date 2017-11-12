Keys to the Game: Celtics 95, Raptors 94

Key Moment

How do the Celtics continue to pull it off? One word: defense.

Defense secured the team’s 12th straight win Sunday evening as the C’s held on to down Toronto 95-94. As the score may indicate, the contest came down to the wire, and Boston leaned on its defense to capture the victory.

DeMar DeRozan was forced into not only one missed shot, but two missed shots during the final 19.3 seconds of the game. Both shots would have given the Raptors a lead with minimal time remaining on the clock for the C’s to answer back.

The first miss was forced by Al Horford, who switched onto DeRozan on the right wing after Toronto’s top scorer ran a pick-and-roll with Serge Ibaka. Horford called for a switch all the way, then he stayed in front of DeRozan the rest of the way, until Toronto’s wing fired and missed his shot attempt from 19 feet out.

Jayson Tatum hauled in the rebound, seemingly putting the ice on Boston’s win. However, as he attempted to turn and take the ball up court, his elbow connected with Fred VanVleet’s face, drawing an offensive foul call from the referees.

That whistle arrived with 13.4 seconds left in the game, and it returned the ball to Toronto, giving the Raptors one more opportunity to win the game. This time, DeRozan’s primary defender, Jaylen Brown, forced the critical miss.

DeRozan faced up on Brown in an isolation situation on the right wing with slightly more than six seconds left in the game. DeRozan jabbed to his right, then took the ball off the dribble to his left for three steps before planting, spinning back over his left shoulder, and turning back to his right to fire up a jumper from the free-throw line. Not a single one of those moves shook Brown, who stayed in front of DeRozan throughout the entire play.

DeZoran let the ball fly and it fell softly off the front of the rim with 2.1 seconds left in the game. Horford, Tatum, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier were able to cause enough commotion on the rebound attempt to prevent any Toronto player from coming up with the ball, and Smart eventually wound up gaining possession as the final two seconds of the game ticked off the clock.

Horford immediately ran to Boston’s bench and high-fived Shane Larkin before chest-bumping Abdel Nader. Brown, meanwhile, approached Boston’s bench with his hands clenched and his body flexed as he screamed in celebration.

The celebration was well-deserved. Not only did Boston clinch its 12th straight victory, but it did so by forcing one of the league’s top isolation scoring threats into two critical misses in the clutch.

Defense, defense, defense.