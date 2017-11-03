Keys to the Game: Celtics 101, Thunder 94

Key Moment

Boston runs on dunkin’.

Like, basketball dunks… at least when it came to Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The Celtics were dead in the water, trailing by as many as 18 points during the first half, amid a game that was completely controlled by the hosts. Oklahoma City dominated on offense and swarmed on defense through the first 27 minutes of the game, suffocating the C’s at both ends.

Boston gave little reason to believe a comeback was possible, but what is that old saying from No. 5? Anything is possible?

Those who watched this contest quickly realized such was true as Boston stormed from behind to turn this one into a legitimate game during the third quarter. And it all started with a dunk – a big one.

Jaylen Brown had been struggling mightily during the contest, showing little confidence in his perimeter shot. But when he threw one down with 7:03 left in the third, his confidence – and the team’s in general – began to grow, and in a hurry.

Brown caught a harmless pass from Al Horford on the left wing, but as Paul George attempted to jump the passing lane, that harmless pass turned into a hamful pass – at least for Oklahoma City.

With George out of his way, and with the Thunder’s overall defense in poor position Brown took the ball off the dribble with his left hand and found not a soul between him and the basket. He rose up from just outside the restricted area and threw down the hammer with his right hand. The dunk brought Boston’s bench to its feet, and prompted Brown to show some confident emotion.

The dunk made it a 10-point game with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter. But the Celtics had been fueled with energy, and their run was about to be strung together.

Including two free throws Brown had hit moments before the dunk, Boston strung together a 17-5 to pull to within 67-65 with 1:47 left in the quarter.

At that point, it was a new game, and the C’s were a new team – one that was full of life and confidence.

Boston eventually took an 82-79 lead midway through the fourth quarter and outscored the Thunder 11 during the period en route to a 101-94 win.