Keys to the Game: Celtics 108, Spurs 94

Key Moment

Kyrie Irving carried the Celtics through nearly all of the first three quarters of Monday’s matchup with San Antonio. He helped Boston build a 13-point lead early on in the second half, but still, he needed some help.

His teammates were there to give it to him.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, in particular, were the guys who made a difference during the final minutes of the third quarter. That duo combined to score Boston’s final eight points of the quarter, all while the Spurs managed to score just one of their own.

Brown opened up the run with two free throws and a 3-pointer, all within a span of just 30 seconds of action. Smart then finished the spurt with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left wing to end the period.

It took only 62 seconds for Brown and Smart to push Boston ahead 80-67 heading into the final period, after it led by only six points prior to the run. Terry Rozier got in on the fun midway through the final quarter by scoring 10 points during a 12-3 Boston run, and the Celtics ran away with the victory from that point on.

Boston led by as many as 19 points during the final quarter and cruised to a 108-94 win.