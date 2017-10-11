Keys to the Game: Celtics 108, Hornets 100

Key Moment

Boston’s starters, and most of the team for that matter, were dominant through the first three quarters of Wednesday night’s matchup with the Hornets. The fourth quarter was not so pretty, but the C’s were still able to outlast Charlotte 108-100.

The Celtics owned a 14-point heading into the final quarter. They had outshot the Hornets 53.1 percent to 39.4 percent. It was a dominant effort.

But Charlotte never caved and its bench pulled together during the final period, all while Boston’s bench struggled. The Hornets went on a 15-3 run to take a 97-96 lead with 3:50 remaining in the game.

Boston had just enough to rebuff its only deficit of the game since the score was 2-0 in favor of Charlotte. Semi Ojeleye answered on the C’s next possession with a 3-pointer from the left corner to push Boston back in front by two with 3:26 remaining, and the team never trailed again.

Shane Larkin put the game away with his driving, and-one bucket with 45.5 seconds remaining in the game. That basket provided the C’s with a comfortable 104-98 lead.

This one wound up being closer than anyone anticipated heading into the fourth quarter, but the margin of victory doesn’t matter to Boston. They held on for the win and completed a perfect 4-0 preseason.