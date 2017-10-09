Keys to the Game: Celtics 113, 76ers 96
Key Moment
Brad Stevens decided well ahead of tip-off Monday night that he would rest three of his starters, Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford.
As such, Boston’s reserves knew well ahead of tip-off Monday night that they’d be called upon to either start or log increased minutes.
They were prepared, and that much was obvious once the game began.
Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart and Aron Baynes stepped into the starting lineup and played key roles in Boston dominating Philadelphia from the jump. Rozier and Smart combined to score 18 points during the opening quarter, while the C’s built up a 37-20 lead.
The key to the strong start was ball movement, spacing, and, as you might expect, shooting. Boston canned six of its eight 3-pointers during the opening frame, including two from Smart and one from Rozier. Five Celtics converted on a 3-pointer during the quarter.
Boston’s lead would eventually grow to as many as 34 points during a contest that was at no point competitive. The Celtics cruised to a 113-96 win behind their super-subs turned super-starters, all while their three All-Stars rested up for Wednesday night’s tilt with the Hornets down in Charlotte.
Key Player
Kyrie Irving better watch out. Terry Rozier is coming for his starting job.
OK, maybe not, but with the way Rozier played Monday night, it appears that the Celtics may have another high-octane guard to back up Irving this season.
Rozier put the pressure on Philadelphia’s defense from start to finish Monday night during a spot start in place of Irving, who rested. All Rozier did was push for a triple-double in less than 23 minutes of action, as he tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Brad Stevens allowed Rozier to rest for the entire fourth quarter, and the young point guard deserved to do so. He was efficient throughout his performance, as he made five of his eight shots and committed only one turnover.
Irving took the night off, and Rozier more than took advantage of the opportunity to step into the starting unit.
Box Score Nuggets
- Six Celtics scored in double-figures, led by 16 points off the bench from Semi Ojeleye.
- Terry Rozier led all players with 10 rebounds. He also tallied 15 points and six rebounds.
- Boston beat Philadelphia by 17 points despite shooting a worse percentage from the field (Philly shot 44.0 percent, while Boston shot 39.8 percent).
- The C's committed only 13 total turnovers.
- Seven different Celtics made at least one 3-pointer.
- Jaylen Brown (plus-28), Terry Rozier (plus-25) and Jayson Tatum (plus-22) each finished with outstanding plus/minus ratings.
- The Celtics took 42 free throws and converted on 31 of them.
- Ben Simmons led the Sixers in scoring with 15 points.
- Guerschon Yabusele tallied three blocked shots and three steals, and each total led the game.
- Boston scored only 36 points in the paint, a clear indication that the team shot the ball incredibly well from the perimeter to score 113 points.
- No Philadelphia player tallied more than seven rebounds or more than four assists.
Quote of the Night
Terry is not a loud guy by any means, but he is without a doubt extremely competitive and extremely driven, and you can see it every day.
Brad Stevens on Terry Rozier.