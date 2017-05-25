Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 135, Celtics 102

Key Moment

The Cleveland Cavaliers sewed up their series against the Boston Celtics Thursday night with their fourth victory in five games. Three of them, including Thursday night, were decided quite early.

Yet again, the Cavs jumped out to a big start to build a lead that Boston could not overcome. This time, Cleveland built a 12-3 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Kevin Love, as he has in the majority of the series, got the Cavs started out of the gates. He hit a 3-pointer to account for the first points of the night by either team. Boston answered back with a 3-pointer from Marcus Smart, but Love then scored five consecutive points to push Cleveland ahead 8-3.

Love did not attempt another 3-pointer the rest of the first quarter, leaving him with a 10-for-15 mark from beyond the arc during the series’ five opening frames.

LeBron James scored the next four points of the first quarter off of two layups and pushed Cleveland ahead 12-3 with 9:07 left in the stanza. Boston fought back to cut the Cavs lead to 17-10, but that’s the closest the C’s would get the rest of the night as Cleveland ran away with its series-clinching victory.