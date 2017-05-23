Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 112, Celtics 99
Key Moment
The Boston Celtics took a 57-47 lead into halftime Tuesday night thanks to a steadfast defensive effort against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The second half of Game 4? That was a different story.
Clevelend came out firing after the break and torched the C’s for 40 points during the third quarter. The Cavs shot 76 percent during the frame, largely thanks to a near-perfect shooting performance by Kyrie Irving. The All-Star point guard scored 21 of his 42 points during the third quarter on 9-of-10 shooting from the field.
The Celtics, meanwhile, scored just two more points than Irving as a team during that same span.
Despite building up a 16-point first-half lead, Boston could not recover from Cleveland’s 17-point third-quarter advantage. The Cavs entered the final frame with an 87-80 lead over the C’s, and kept the momentum going through the last 12 minutes, en route to a 112-99 win.
Key Player
LeBron James had a strong bounce-back performance Tuesday night as he followed his 11-point Game-3 effort with a 34-point Game 4 effort. However, he was not the King of Cleveland on this occasion.
That title Tuesday night belonged to Kyrie Irving.
The Cavaliers’ All-Star point guard led his team to a double-digit, second-half comeback as he scored 21 of his game-high 42 points during the third quarter.
Irving was Cleveland’s only consistent form of offense through the first three frames, and barely missed during that span. He finished the night 15-of-22 from the field, including a 4-of-7 performance from 3-point range, to go along with a near-perfect 8-of-9 effort from the free-throw line. He tacked on four assists, three rebounds and turned the ball over just three times during 41 minutes to play.
Behind that stellar effort, the Cavs were able to take a 3-1 series advantage, and are now one win away from capturing the Eastern Conference crown.
Box Score Nuggets
- Kyrie Irving (42 points) and LeBron James (34 points) combined for 76 points.
- Four of Boston's five starters finished between 15 and 19 points, led by Avery Bradley's 19.
- Cleveland shot 59.5 percent (44-of-74) from the field.
- The Celtics and Cavs both canned 10 3-pointers, but Boston took nine more attempts (31 to Cleveland's 22).
- Cleveland had a 37-29 advantage on the boards.
- Kevin Love finished with a playoff career-high 17 rebounds.
- Shooting guards Bradley and J.R. Smith were the only players to snag multiple steals. They each had two.
- Boston's bench outscored Cleveland's reserves 23-7.
- Al Horford led the game with seven assists.
- James recorded four personal fouls during the first half for the first time in his career (regular season or playoffs).
- James logged zero fouls during the second half.
Quote of the Night
We owe our fans a better performance. You’re going to see a team playing hard – very hard.
Avery Bradley on what to expect Thursday night during Game 5 in Boston.