Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 112, Celtics 99

Key Moment

The Boston Celtics took a 57-47 lead into halftime Tuesday night thanks to a steadfast defensive effort against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The second half of Game 4? That was a different story.

Clevelend came out firing after the break and torched the C’s for 40 points during the third quarter. The Cavs shot 76 percent during the frame, largely thanks to a near-perfect shooting performance by Kyrie Irving. The All-Star point guard scored 21 of his 42 points during the third quarter on 9-of-10 shooting from the field.

The Celtics, meanwhile, scored just two more points than Irving as a team during that same span.

Despite building up a 16-point first-half lead, Boston could not recover from Cleveland’s 17-point third-quarter advantage. The Cavs entered the final frame with an 87-80 lead over the C’s, and kept the momentum going through the last 12 minutes, en route to a 112-99 win.