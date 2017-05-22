Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Cavaliers 108

Key Moment

When the Boston Celtics need a miracle at Quicken Loans Arena, they call on Avery Bradley to deliver. So far, it’s worked every time.

Bradley hit the biggest shot of his career last February at the Q when he hit a game-winning 3 at the buzzer to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 104-103. Sunday night he updated “the biggest shot of his career” by rattling home the Game-3 winner as time expired in Cleveland.

Boston battled back from a 21-point second-half deficit and tied up the contest 95-95 with 5:44 remaining in the game. The C’s and Cavs traded shot for shot during the remaining five-plus minutes, and it all came down to Boston’s final possession.

With 10.7 seconds left and the shot clock off, Jonas Jerebko inbounded the ball to Marcus Smart at center court. Smart took five dribbles with LeBron James in his face, before dishing it off to Bradley, who curled around a screen set by Al Horford at the top of the arc.

Bradley caught the ball, immediately rose up and fired away with 3.3 seconds remaining. It was a rocky journey for the rock from there as it hit the rim four times before finally falling through the net with 00.1 remaining, giving Boston a 111-108 win.

Hitting the game-winner at the Q was like déjà vu for Bradley, only this instance was ten times sweeter as he helped cut Boston’s Eastern Conference Finals deficit to 2-1.