Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 130, Celtics 86

Key Moment

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been dominant during the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals. So dominant, in fact, that they have never trailed.

Similar to Game 1 Wednesday night, when Cleveland jumped out to a commanding 22-9 lead, it dominated from the jump during Friday’s Game 2. The Cavs scored the game’s first six points and pulled ahead 23-10 by the 3:38 mark of the quarter.

Cleveland opened up the game by making eight of its first 14 field goal attempts, including three of its six 3-pointers. The team also shot 4-for-5 from the free-throw line as it built its early 13-point advantage.

A 13-point lead is certainly not insurmountable for a team like the Celtics. However, Boston showed no signs that it believed it could stage a comeback.

The Cavs poured it on as the rest of the night unfolded. They pulled ahead by as many as 50 points en route to a 130-86 victory.

Now only one question remains: how much fight will the Celtics put forth Sunday night in Cleveland.

Let’s hope it’s infinitely more than they did during Games 1 and 2 here in Boston.