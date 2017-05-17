Keys to the Game: Cavaliers 117, Celtics 104

Key Moment

The Celtics were ice cold to open up Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and ice cold doesn’t usually work out well against the defending champs.

Wednesday was no exception, as the Celtics fell to the Cavaliers 117-104

Boston entered the game hopeful of playing at a high level, but struggled to put the ball through the basket throughout the first half. The team had a particularly poor start from the field, as it missed 11 of its first 14 shots of the night.

Cleveland, meanwhile, did not struggle to put the ball through the basket, as it scored 30 points during the first quarter on 59.1 percent shooting. The Cavs saw an opportunity to pull away, and they did just that.

LeBron James scored nine points and assisted on four more as Cleveland built a 22-9 lead to start the game. The Cavaliers led by double-figures for all but two minutes and eight seconds of game action the rest of the night as they cruised to their Game 1 victory.