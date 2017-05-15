Keys to the Game: Celtics 115, Wizards 105

Key Moment

What. A. Game.

It took a whole lot, but the Boston Celtics advanced past Washington last night with a 115-105 win on their home court during Game 7.

They can thank the threeball (and Kelly Olynyk, but we’re sure you’ll learn more about him) for that.

Boston came out of the gates ice cold from long range through the first 34 minutes of the contest. Then they caught fire for a stretch of 73 seconds that completely changed the game.

Bradley Beal canned a 3-pointer for Washington with 2:01 left in the third quarter. The bucket pushed Washington ahead 79-76, and the bucket felt like a momentum-builder.

That momentum lasted all of 15 seconds.

Isaiah Thomas immediately answered back with a 3-pointer of his own that erased Washington’s lead and lit a fire under the Celtics and their crowd. Forty-five seconds later, after the Wizards missed consecutive shots at their end of the court, Thomas stepped into another 3-pointer to push Boston ahead by three points.

The 3-point barrage didn’t end there, as Marcus Smart wanted to join in on the fun. Smart, a career 29.1 percent shooter from long range, canned another trey for Boston from the right corner with 33.2 seconds left in the quarter. It was Smart’s 12th 3-pointer of the entire season from the right corner, and it came after an offensive rebound by Al Horford.

Boston held onto that 85-79 lead as it headed into the fourth quarter, and it added two points to the lead via a Jaylen Brown dunk to start the fourth quarter. There was no looking back from there.

The Wizards never made it a one-possession game from there on out, as the Celtics rode the coattails of Olynyk to the finish line for the series-clinching win.