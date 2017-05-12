Keys to the Game: Wizards 92, Celtics 91

Key Moment

With their backs against the wall Friday night, the Washington Wizards turned to Wall – John Wall – and he came through and saved their season.

The Boston Celtics were leading 91-89 and were just 3.5 seconds away from winning Game 6 and advancing past the Wizards to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Except Wall wasn’t ready to start his offseason yet.

After Al Horford banked home a go-ahead shot with 7.7 seconds remaining, Washington took a timeout and advanced the ball up to mid-court.

At first, it appeared that Otto Porter Jr. wasn’t going to be able to inbound the ball as Boston was covering all options, but he finally found Wall cutting up the sideline and got the pass off before having to burn another timeout.

Wall’s next steps were very simple. He dribbled twice with his left hand, rose up from beyond the arc, and drilled a deep, go-ahead 3-pointer despite having Avery Bradley’s right hand in his face.

At this point, with 3.5 seconds remaining, the Celtics took their final timeout. Al Horford tossed a long pass to Kelly Olynyk under the basket, but the big man was fouled by Kelly Oubre before he could catch and shoot.

The Celtics had one more chance with 1.7 seconds left. This time they looked to Isaiah Thomas.

With Jae Crowder inbounding the ball, IT streaked from Boston’s backcourt to the 3-point line and received the pass. He hoisted up a wild, game-winning attempt, but it caromed off the backboard and clanked off the rim.

With their backs against the wall, the Wizards came through with a last-second, 92-91 win to force Game 7. And they have John Wall to thank for that.