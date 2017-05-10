Keys to the Game: Celtics 123, Wizards 101

Key Moment

Some feared the worst when Washington opened up Game 5 with a 4-0 lead out of the gates against Boston.

Brad Stevens? He kept calm and told his guys to carry on.

They did just that.

Stevens chose not to call timeout and instead showcased a confident demeanor from the sideline. His players responded with a 16-0 run that set the tone for the remainder of the game and placed Boston one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

The best part of the run? It was all-inclusive. Each member of Boston’s starting five contributed, with Al Horford providing five points, Jae Crowder scoring four points, Avery Bradley dropping in three points, and Isaiah Thomas and Amir Johnson added in two points apiece.

Boston’s lead never dropped below eight the rest of the night, and it eventually pulled ahead by as many as 26 points before cruising to the finish line for a 123-101 victory.