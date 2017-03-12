Keys to the Game: Celtics 100, Bulls 80

Key Moment

The Chicago Bulls were bad Sunday afternoon. Really bad. Bad enough that the Boston Celtics controlled the entirety of the teams’ matchup from the opening tip, in blowout fashion.

Boston jumped out to a 13-0 lead to start the game as Chicago’s offense rolled far below mediocrity. The Celtics would go on to pull ahead by 16 during the first quarter, and by 29 during the game, en route to a 100-80 victory.

The cause of the blowout was Chicago’s putrid offense, which continued its struggles during the month of March. Chicago had failed to score more than 95 points during its first five games of the month, and it came nowhere near that number Sunday afternoon.

How bad was Chicago’s offense? Season-worst bad.

The Bulls missed their first 12 shots from the field and did not score a point until the 6:05 mark of the first quarter. They scored 26 total points during the first half, marking the lowest first-half scoring total by any team in the league this season.

It got better for Chicago during the second half, but not by much. The Bulls scored 54 points over the final two quarters but were unable to make any form of a run against a Celtics team that continued to play at a high level.

This was a dominant win by Boston, sparked by its strong defense and Chicago’s poor offense at the start of the game.