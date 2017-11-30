* Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Pros Cons Shooting Ability Strength Versatility Not an Elite Athlete Length Touch Around Basket Defense - Ball Handling - Basketball IQ -

The Florida State Seminoles were placed back on the map this season following a four-year absence from the NCAA Tournament. The presence of big man Jonathan Isaac was a major reason behind their success. The 6-foot-10 freshman led FSU to a 26-9 record – the program’s winningest mark in 45 years – while pacing the team in rebounding and shot blocking. He guided the third-seeded Noles to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, during which he averaged 12.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Now that Isaac has helped put the Seminoles back in the limelight, he’s ready to make a name for himself at the next level – the NBA.

Possessions Scouted from 2016-17 Season:

OFFENSE: 22.7 percent of possessions

DEFENSE: 25.3 percent of possessions

Jonathan Isaac is a long and thin hybrid forward who fits well into the future of the NBA frontcourt. He is already a good shooter, and that’s without a clean release and strong follow through. He’ll only improve. Isaac is thin but is stronger than he looks but doesn’t finish well, particularly through contact. He gathers himself and sets a great base on his jumper and rises vertically. He has not played much in the post but I see potential there; his combination of length and shooting ability, along with his body control, should allow him to score in the post after he adds strength. He has a very quick step off the dribble from the perimeter. He’s an impressive ball handler. I don’t love his hands or his overall balance, but I think they can improve to a point where they won’t stand out as negatives. Isaac’s combination of length, intelligence, good feet and activity allow him to be a dangerous defender. He’s versatile both offensively and defensively. He’s better with his hands defensively than offensively, allowing him to rack up steals and blocks. He gives great effort and has very good timing. He communicates well with teammates. Defending the post will be an issue early on for him but he’ll handle his own with added strength. Overall, Isaac has one of the higher upsides in this draft class. He still has quite a bit of potential and if he comes anywhere near reaching it, he’ll be a high-level starter in this league.

Jonathan Isaac was born Oct. 3, 1997 in The Bronx, New York. He is the fourth-oldest of six children born to Jackie Allen. Isaac attended three different high schools during his youth. He spent his freshman and sophomore years at Barron Collier High School in Naples, Florida, then transferred to the International School in Hollywood, Florida for his junior and senior years, and then spent a postgrad year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Isaac led the state of Florida in scoring during his senior season in 2014-15 when he averaged 29.5 points per game to go along with 9.0 rebounds per game. He then tallied 17.6 PPG and 10.0 RPG during his postgrad season at IMG. Isaac considered declaring for the 2016 NBA Draft following his postgrad year, but opted to go to Florida State instead. He was the No. 1 ranked recruit out of Florida for the class of 2016, and was ranked No. 8 in the nation by Rivals and No. 9 by both ESPN and Scout. During his lone season at FSU, Isaac averaged 12.0 PPG, to go along with team-leading tallies of 7.8 RPG (seventh in ACC) and 1.5 blocks per game (fifth in ACC). He also shot 50.8 percent from the field, including 34.8 percent from 3-point range. Isaac led the Seminoles to a 26-9 record, which marked the second-winningest season in program history (28-5 in 1971-72). He logged eight double-doubles on the season and became the first Seminole in 22 years to have three consecutive double-doubles. His top performance of the campaign came on Jan. 18, 2017, when he recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks against No. 15 Notre Dame. Isaac helped FSU earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. He notched 17 points, 10 rebounds, a season-high five assists, three blocks and two steals during the Noles’ opening-round win over Florida Gulf Coast University. During the second round, however, 11-seeded Xavier University limited Isaac to eight points, 12 boards and turned him over five times, as FSU was upset in blowout fashion, 91-66. Isaac declared for the NBA Draft on March 24, six days after the Seminoles’ season ended.