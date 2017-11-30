Join the Celtics Street Team!

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the Boston Celtics Street Team! The Celtics are looking for energetic, detail-oriented candidates with event marketing or promotional experience. Gain valuable sports marketing experience with a world-class organization!

Team members will work at pre-scheduled events, on a part-time, as needed basis.

Responsibilities Include:

Work on and off-site events to promote the Boston Celtics brand.

Coordinate the operational needs and activation of scheduled events including giveaways, promotions, meeting and greeting and managing event goals.

Transport equipment, setup and tear down equipment.

Execute on-site team appearances and promotional events.

On-site team promotions and event marketing.

Coordinate team props and signage.

Coordinate team branded games and inflatables.

Meet and greet fans and conduct giveaways and games.

Coordinate database collection through fan engagement.

Complete post-event assessment forms.

Requirements:

Event marketing or promotional experience, preferred.

Ability to set up equipment and props as needed.

Ability to problem solve in a fast paced environment.

Ability to be a team player and work in a team environment.

Valid Massachusetts driver’s license and a clean driving record.

Professional appearance and ability to communicate with the team.

Detail-oriented and organized.

Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends and holidays.

Please forward resumes to the Boston Celtics' Human Resources Department at celticsjobs@celtics.com.