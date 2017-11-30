Join the Celtics Street Team!

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the Boston Celtics Street Team! The Celtics are looking for energetic, detail-oriented candidates with event marketing or promotional experience. Gain valuable sports marketing experience with a world-class organization!

Team members will work at pre-scheduled events, on a part-time, as needed basis.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Work on and off-site events to promote the Boston Celtics brand.
  • Coordinate the operational needs and activation of scheduled events including giveaways, promotions, meeting and greeting and managing event goals.
  • Transport equipment, setup and tear down equipment.
  • Execute on-site team appearances and promotional events.
  • On-site team promotions and event marketing.
  • Coordinate team props and signage.
  • Coordinate team branded games and inflatables.
  • Meet and greet fans and conduct giveaways and games.
  • Coordinate database collection through fan engagement.
  • Complete post-event assessment forms.

Requirements:

  • Event marketing or promotional experience, preferred.
  • Ability to set up equipment and props as needed.
  • Ability to problem solve in a fast paced environment.
  • Ability to be a team player and work in a team environment.
  • Valid Massachusetts driver’s license and a clean driving record.
  • Professional appearance and ability to communicate with the team.
  • Detail-oriented and organized.
  • Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends and holidays.

Please forward resumes to the Boston Celtics' Human Resources Department at celticsjobs@celtics.com.

Tags
Celtics

Related Content

Celtics