Join the Celtics Street Team!
Don't miss your chance to be a part of the Boston Celtics Street Team! The Celtics are looking for energetic, detail-oriented candidates with event marketing or promotional experience. Gain valuable sports marketing experience with a world-class organization!
Team members will work at pre-scheduled events, on a part-time, as needed basis.
Responsibilities Include:
- Work on and off-site events to promote the Boston Celtics brand.
- Coordinate the operational needs and activation of scheduled events including giveaways, promotions, meeting and greeting and managing event goals.
- Transport equipment, setup and tear down equipment.
- Execute on-site team appearances and promotional events.
- On-site team promotions and event marketing.
- Coordinate team props and signage.
- Coordinate team branded games and inflatables.
- Meet and greet fans and conduct giveaways and games.
- Coordinate database collection through fan engagement.
- Complete post-event assessment forms.
Requirements:
- Event marketing or promotional experience, preferred.
- Ability to set up equipment and props as needed.
- Ability to problem solve in a fast paced environment.
- Ability to be a team player and work in a team environment.
- Valid Massachusetts driver’s license and a clean driving record.
- Professional appearance and ability to communicate with the team.
- Detail-oriented and organized.
- Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends and holidays.
Please forward resumes to the Boston Celtics' Human Resources Department at celticsjobs@celtics.com.