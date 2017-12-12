Ojeleye, Celtics Unveil Art Studio at Wright Academy

Photos: Brian Babineau

CHELSEA, Mass. (December 12, 2017) - Students of the Wright Science and Technology Academy in Chelsea, Mass. explored their creative side in their newly renovated art studio Tuesday afternoon. The renovation project is part of an ongoing partnership between ALEX AND ANI | CHARITY BY DESIGN (CBD) and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation.

This is the 6th art studio renovation made possible by the Shamrock Foundation’s partnership with CBD. Schools from Rhode Island and the greater Boston area have been past recipients of the projects aimed to support the arts in public school districts.

The students at the Wright Science and Technology Academy were given a voice in choosing the name of their new art studio. Collectively, the teens decided to call it the “Dream Studio”. The art studio comes equipped with brand new supplies including 25 Samsung tablets, HP Color Laser Printer, and a DigiLab 3D Printer allowing each student to bring their wildest creations to life.

During the unveiling, the middle school students expressed themselves across a multitude of art mediums. There was scratch board drawing, water color painting, and a bangle station where students designed their own jewelry.

There to help the students tap into their artistic nature was Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye, Celtics legend Leon Powe, mascot Lucky and a few members of the Celtics Dancers.

“You can just feel the energy; this kind of space is free. Everybody is laughing and having fun, and just doing whatever,” said Ojeleye. “Arts are critical in school. It is a space for you to create something new, they can use this to find what they like. Some might be more into it than others, but this is the time for them to explore.”

Echoing the forward’s sentiments, Senior Manager of CBD Theresa Block weighed in on the importance of arts in schools.

“We want to keep that innovative, creative spirit alive for influencing kids in following their dreams, and who they want to be growing up,” expressed Block.

Powe and a Chelsea student got into a spirited drawing competition, while checking out the new tablets, each drawing a portrait of the other. Much to Powe’s chagrin, the Chelsea student was crowned the winner.

Cheers and laughter filled the room and it became apparent the studio will continue to be an enlightened space for years to come.

