Aron Baynes Leads Sr. Celtics Through Halloween-Themed Workout

ROXBURY, Mass. – The Roxbury Tenants of Harvard, located in the Mission Hill neighborhood of Boston, focused on the tricks this Halloween and ignored the treats.

The group of adults are part of the Sr. Celtics program presented by New England Baptist Hospital (NEBH). Sr. Celtics is a fitness initiative that provides residents of Mission Hill access to specialists at NEBH to learn about maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.

The roaring of over 150 participants, combined with their costumes, scared away any doubts of a healthy lifestyle being attainable due to age.

Leading the surge was the 6’10” red-bearded Celtics center Aron Baynes in a convincing Viking costume along with Celtics legend Tom “Satch” Sanders and Celtics mascot Lucky.

Also lending their expertise were NEBH Sr. Vice President Mary Sullivan Smith along with members of the medical staff for both a Halloween-themed exercise class and fitness presentation.

“We are proud to support the Sr. Celtics program,” said Smith. “Increasing access to exercise and keeping all of us moving are keys to enhancing quality of life. I was happy to participate in today’s event. We are committed to working together with the Boston Celtics to improve the overall health of our community over the long-term.”

From moderate monster mash arm exercises to intense zombie high-kick walks participants worked up a sweat.

Baynes alternated between the participants performing the moderate exercises and the vigorous movements.

“It’s good to be able to get up and get moving with some of these fun and festive activities,” said Baynes. “But, the important thing is the knowledge and health tips these Sr. Celtics are receiving here – it’s definitely impactful and will stretch well past the one-hour timeframe of this event.”

Later on, at the fitness presentation, the 8-time NBA Champion Satch provided insight on how he handled getting up from a recent fall and how he is working on preventing them in the future by focusing on arm strength.

“It’s important for us as we age to continue to lift weights and maintain strength,” stated Satch.

The dynamic workout was concluded with a fantastic dunk show by Lucky and the Celtics Dunk Team.

Together, the Celtics and NEBH will look to continue their efforts to promote health and wellness throughout the greater Boston Community by offering additional Sr. Celtics classes in the upcoming months.