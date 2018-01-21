Keys to the Game: Magic 103, Celtics 95

Key Moment

The Celtics have lost three games in a row for the first time this season. The cause of Sunday’s loss? Defense, or lack thereof.

“I felt like they were shooting layups, for the most part, tonight,” Brad Stevens said of the Magic.

Three days ago, Boston failed to score with any consistency against Philadelphia. Sunday afternoon, however, the problem was at the other end of the court, as the Celtics failed to slow Orlando’s offense down during a 103-95 defeat.

Defense was an issue throughout the contest, as the Magic shot at least 50 percent from the field during each of the opening three quarters of the game. Orlando shot 60 percent from the field during the third quarter, as it turned a one-point deficit into a 19-point lead heading into the final period.

The key stretch of the game began at the 10:34 mark, when the game was tied at 62-62, and ended at the 2:49 mark, when Orlando had pulled ahead 85-69. The overall run was 23-7, during which the Magic shot an impressive 11-for-16 from the field.

Boston’s lack of defense was compounded by its lack of offense during the third quarter. The Celtics scored only 12 points during the frame, all while committing eight turnovers.

As always, the Celtics made a surge for a comeback, but this time, it was too little, too late. They pulled to within seven on multiple occasions during the final two minutes but were unable to make the key shots that would’ve truly made this a game down the stretch.