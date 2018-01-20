Celtics Sign Jarell Eddie to 10-Day Contract

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they’ve signed forward Jarell Eddie to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 10 games for the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League this season, Eddie, 26, has averaged 17.2 points (49.5% FG, 50.7% 3-PT, 94.7% FT), 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32.2 minutes. He scored 26 points and shot 5-of-9 from beyond the arc (9-10 FT) in his most recent game with Windy City on Jan. 17, one of four games in which he tallied at least 20 points.

A four-year product out of Virginia Tech, Eddie (6-7, 218 lbs.) has produced averages of 2.8 points, 1.0 rebound and 6.7 minutes in 31 career NBA games over two seasons with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns. The Tampa, FL native registered 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 12.4 minutes in five games with Phoenix in 2016-17.

Eddie will wear No. 9 for the Celtics.