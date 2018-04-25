That's What He Said - Celtics at Bucks (Game 3)

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 92-116 defeat to Milwaukee.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the Bucks’ great start and the Celtics not being able to comeback “It was all in that first half. We made a semi-run in the second [half], but they had already set the tone for the game and [they] were in a rhythm offensively. I think that was due to a couple of things. Defensively, I didn’t think we were great, but offensively, we were horrendous in the first. We were on our heels the whole time. They did a good job of creating that. I thought when [Matthew] Dellavedova and [Thon] Maker came in, their energy was contagious. That really pushed us out. I thought we were settling already prior to that. Our guys were competitive and they wanted to get it all back at once. We were driving to the rim and getting shot after shot blocked because we were trying to hit home runs. It all snowballed on us and we lost the game. Luckily, it was [only] worth one.” RE: On the importance of role players “I think you have to be aware of that anyways. I think you have to go into every game knowing what people are capable of, not necessarily what they do every night. Sometimes you have to pick your poison when you have a guy like Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. [Due to] his ability to get to the rim, sometimes you’re going to be late to close out on those 3-pointers. On nights that he’s making them, you tip your cap. Sometimes with guys that don’t do it every night, you’re more fearful of what they’re capable of than what their averages are. That was the case tonight with some of their guys. Credit them. They stepped up and played.” RE: On Thon Maker’s defensive impact tonight “I thought he was a big part of the game. I thought [Matthew] Dellavedova got into the ball. For whatever reason, we didn’t get it to where we needed it to go. We didn’t pass the way we passed it at all in the first half, especially when you look at the number of side-to-sides and reversals. When we did do it, we just held it and stared. We were on our heels and that was not a one person thing that did that to us. That was their whole team. I thought Maker and Dellavedova certainly played a nice role in that.” AL HORFORD RE: On facing a big deficit early in the game “We got into a hole. This is new for our group. It’s the first time we’ve gone on the road in the playoffs in a tough environment. We faced some adversity. We’ll look at film and learn from it. We did some good things there, but at that point, they had it going. Give them credit. They had it going, and we really didn’t have an answer for them tonight.” RE: On what the team learned from this experience “I think we learned what the level of intensity is when you’re playing in the playoffs on the road. At home, you feel good. You’re comfortable and confident. Even though we’ve been playing on the road all year, it’s different in the playoffs. I feel like it was just a different level of intensity. I think we’ll be better on Sunday.” RE: On the emotions of the game “The emotions we’re running high, obviously. It is a good learning experience for our group.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: On tonight’s loss “They hit a lot of tough shots. Thon Maker came in and really changed the game. He had 3 or 4 3-pointers. That happens. It’s the playoffs. There are some things that you can’t necessarily gear up for. After taking this punch in the mouth, we should be ready for Sunday.” RE: On how tonight’s loss affects the team’s confidence “I’m not even sure, to be honest. I think we’re super excited for Sunday. Today, we dropped the ball. We feel like we could have played a lot better. We can’t wait for Sunday, and we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing all year.”