That's What He Said
That's What He Said - Celtics at Bucks (Game 3)
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the Bucks’ great start and the Celtics not being able to comeback
“It was all in that first half. We made a semi-run in the second [half], but they had already set the tone for the game and [they] were in a rhythm offensively. I think that was due to a couple of things. Defensively, I didn’t think we were great, but offensively, we were horrendous in the first. We were on our heels the whole time. They did a good job of creating that. I thought when [Matthew] Dellavedova and [Thon] Maker came in, their energy was contagious. That really pushed us out. I thought we were settling already prior to that. Our guys were competitive and they wanted to get it all back at once. We were driving to the rim and getting shot after shot blocked because we were trying to hit home runs. It all snowballed on us and we lost the game. Luckily, it was [only] worth one.”
RE: On the importance of role players
“I think you have to be aware of that anyways. I think you have to go into every game knowing what people are capable of, not necessarily what they do every night. Sometimes you have to pick your poison when you have a guy like Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. [Due to] his ability to get to the rim, sometimes you’re going to be late to close out on those 3-pointers. On nights that he’s making them, you tip your cap. Sometimes with guys that don’t do it every night, you’re more fearful of what they’re capable of than what their averages are. That was the case tonight with some of their guys. Credit them. They stepped up and played.”
RE: On Thon Maker’s defensive impact tonight
“I thought he was a big part of the game. I thought [Matthew] Dellavedova got into the ball. For whatever reason, we didn’t get it to where we needed it to go. We didn’t pass the way we passed it at all in the first half, especially when you look at the number of side-to-sides and reversals. When we did do it, we just held it and stared. We were on our heels and that was not a one person thing that did that to us. That was their whole team. I thought Maker and Dellavedova certainly played a nice role in that.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On facing a big deficit early in the game
“We got into a hole. This is new for our group. It’s the first time we’ve gone on the road in the playoffs in a tough environment. We faced some adversity. We’ll look at film and learn from it. We did some good things there, but at that point, they had it going. Give them credit. They had it going, and we really didn’t have an answer for them tonight.”
RE: On what the team learned from this experience
“I think we learned what the level of intensity is when you’re playing in the playoffs on the road. At home, you feel good. You’re comfortable and confident. Even though we’ve been playing on the road all year, it’s different in the playoffs. I feel like it was just a different level of intensity. I think we’ll be better on Sunday.”
RE: On the emotions of the game
“The emotions we’re running high, obviously. It is a good learning experience for our group.”
JAYLEN BROWN
RE: On tonight’s loss
“They hit a lot of tough shots. Thon Maker came in and really changed the game. He had 3 or 4 3-pointers. That happens. It’s the playoffs. There are some things that you can’t necessarily gear up for. After taking this punch in the mouth, we should be ready for Sunday.”
RE: On how tonight’s loss affects the team’s confidence
“I’m not even sure, to be honest. I think we’re super excited for Sunday. Today, we dropped the ball. We feel like we could have played a lot better. We can’t wait for Sunday, and we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing all year.”
JOE PRUNTY
RE: On the team’s defensive performance
“I thought our defense was really good. You can look at a lot of things here statistically. We forced 18 turnovers. We only forced five the last game, so this was more typical of what we do. We held them to 40-percent [shooting], so there were a lot of positives in that regard. The activity and the energy that we brought [were good], and we had a lot of guys contributing and doing the right things and getting to the right spots on the floor. As you go through the game, you need the energy first. [You need to] know your assignments, and in an environment like this, communicate exactly what needs to be done to your teammates. I thought we did a good job with a lot of those things.”
RE: On Thon Maker’s play off the bench
“Tonight specifically, it was not only the blocks and energy, but he hit some big shots. He had a big three from the right wing, and made a lot of plays on both sides of the ball that are critical to winning the game. The blocks were plays he was running from behind sometimes. He wasn’t always there meeting somebody. He was just continuing to stay in the play, and that energy and intensity, all the things he brought are important. We’re going to need for him to do it again.”
RE: On what Jabari Parker brought to tonight’s game
“He played very well. Jabari impacted the game in regards to putting him in and not trying to force anything. [He] allowed the game to come to him, and we had a good rhythm going. Everybody that stepped on the floor just continued that. For Jabari, those are the things we need. We’ll need the effort, energy and hustle plays. He’s not just a guy that has to score for us. He can make a lot of plays in passing and rebounding. He played very well.”
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
RE: On the contributions of Thon Maker and Matthew Dellavedova
“They were really big. Especially defensive [contributions] from Thon. They both came ready to play and checked into the game and set an example for the team and everybody else followed. That was really good for the team and them.”
RE: On the energy on the court tonight
“We realized how important this game was. I think everyone brought their ‘A’ game, they brought their energy. Game 2 we didn’t do a good job rebounding the ball or taking care of the ball. I think we did a great job of doing that [tonight]. It takes effort to rebound so I think everybody brought effort and hopefully we can carry that on to Game 4.”
RE: On what it meant to see Thon Maker have such a great contribution tonight
“It means a lot. Thon for me is like a little brother. We had a conversation earlier two weeks ago and I told him that he has to bring that killer mentality back. He was hungry and tonight he showed that he wants it. He did a great job coming in and gave everybody energy. He blocked shots, he made shots, running beating guys. I am proud of him. Hopefully he can bring it all into Game 4 because we definitely need this guy.”
KHRIS MIDDLETON
RE: On how last year’s playoff experience has helped this year
“I think it’s huge. Each series, each playoff year is something different and different things are thrown at you. We’ve been in that position before but each game is a different type of game and you have to be ready, you have to be able to adjust your game plan in the game and before the game. Tonight was the big night for us.”
RE: On Jabari Parker contributing more tonight
“He was a professional tonight. He had a rough start to the series but we’ve all talked to him and have told him we need him. It starts with him within. His mind has to be right when he checks in the game. It’s not just about scoring, it’s not just about him, it’s about the team. We need him to be part of the team to be successful and for him to be successful. In Game 2 that was a rough night for him. Game 1 was also rough, but he bounced back tonight. He was professional and that’s what we expect from him. He’s a dangerous guy and a dangerous scorer and a great teammate.”