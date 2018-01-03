Score Bar Testing Sandbox Block
Thomas Hits the Ground Running as Cavs Snap Three-Game Skid
Wrap-Up -- Stopping home for a single game after a disappointing 0-3 road trip, the Cavaliers needed a lift. And with 4:33 to play in the first period, they got exactly that.
After spending the first half of the season rehabbing from hip surgery, Isaiah Thomas finally made his Cavaliers debut, peeling off the sweats late in the first, and everything fell back into place for the Wine & Gold, who won their 13th straight home contest – topping the Blazers, 127-110, on Tuesday night at The Q.
An All-NBA Second Teamer and the East’s reigning scoring leader, Thomas barely missed a beat after missing his first two triples – proceeding to score on a pull-up jumper and complete an and-1 before the end of the quarter.
By halftime, he’d found his rhythm and when the smoke cleared on the night, the two-time All-Star led all reserves – finishing with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-8 from deep, to go with three assists in just under 19 eventful minutes off the bench.
”It was a special night for me,” beamed Thomas. “I haven’t played in seven months, so to be able to be out there and compete against another team was special, and obviously to get the win was even bigger. But just to be able to compete and be out there and be in an arena setting – it was a great feeling for myself.”
The game itself was tight throughout the first three quarters, but Cleveland started getting separation in the final period – pushing the lead to 18 midway through the fourth and cruising to the finish line from there to halt a three-game skid.
LeBron James led the Wine & Gold with 24 points, going 10-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the stripe, grabbing seven boards and leading both squads with eight assists and four steals.
Kevin Love was the model of efficiency on Tuesday night – notching 19 points on just seven field goal attempts, going 5-of-7 from the floor, including 4-for-5 from long-range, adding seven boards in just 25 minutes of work.
With his old teammate back in the fray, Jae Crowder had a strong outing against Portland – finishing with 17 points, going 4-for-8 from beyond the arc, 6-of-12 from the floor overall, adding three assists, two boards, two steals and a block.
Thomas was one of three Cavalier reserves to net double-figures on Tuesday.
Dwyane Wade followed up with 15 points, going 6-of-11 from the floor, tying the team-lead with eight boards to go with three assists. Jeff Green reached double-digits without hitting a field goal – going 0-for-5 from the floor but 10-of-12 from the stripe, adding four rebounds, five helpers and a pair of steals in the win.
Portland’s Damian Lillard led all scorers with 25 points, going 6-for-9 from long-distance in his first game back after missing the previous five with a hamstring injury. Jusuf Nurkic followed up with 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting, adding seven boards and four assists.
The Cavaliers dominated Portland on the break, 18-3, but were outdone on second-chance scoring, 19-8. Each team went 13-for-32 from three-point range, but Cleveland held a distinct advantage from the stripe – going 28-for-37 on the night compared to 13-of-19 for the Blazers.
The Cavs tallied their 13th straight win at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday after topping the Portland Trail Blazers, 127-110.
Turning Point -- There was no doubt about the moment of truth on Tuesday night. The Wine & Gold came out looking to put Portland down in the fourth – and that’s exactly what they did.
Despite going off for 38 points in the third, the Cavaliers only led by four, 91-87. And less than a minute into the fourth, the Blazers tied the game on Mo Harkless’ three-pointer.
But Dwyane Wade and Isaiah Thomas combined to key a 13-0 run over the next three minutes to open a lead and Jeff Green’s proficiency at the line extended Cleveland’s lead to 19 at the 4:50 mark – allowing Tyronn Lue to pull some starters with the second-half of a back-to-back looming on Wednesday night in Beantown.
By the Numbers – .863 … Cavaliers’ home winning percentage (38-6) against the Western Conference at The Q dating back to January 21, 2015 – including a perfect 6-0 mark so far this season.
Quotable – Coach Tyronn Lue, on Isaiah Thomas’ Cavaliers’ debut on Tuesday …
”I thought he was great. First game out, to have 17 points in 18 minutes, it just looked easy to him. But once we get a chance to get the play calls downs and run a lot of stuff on the fly, it’s going to be great. I just love his ability to attack, get into the paint and shoot the ball.”
Up Next -- Following Tuesday’s double-digit victory over the Blazers at The Q, the Wine & Gold get right back on the road – embarking on their longest trip of the season, a five-game, 10-day junket that tips off on Wednesday night in Beantown, taking on Kyrie Irving and the Celtics in a nationally-televised rematch of the home opener. After a couple days off, the Cavs get back after it in Orlando, squaring off with the Magic on Saturday night before traveling to the Twin Cities for a Monday meeting with Karl-Anthony Towns and the T-Wolves. Cleveland closes out the roadie with a back-to-back, traveling to Toronto next Thursday followed by a visit to Indiana on Friday night.
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from The Land to wrap-up the Wine & Gold's victory against the Blazers on Tuesday.
Cavs vs. Trail Blazers - January 2, 2018
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from The Land to wrap-up the Wine & Gold's victory against the Blazers on Tuesday.
#CavsBlazers Postgame:Jae Crowder-January 2, 2018
Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder spoke with the media following Tuesday's 127-110 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena.
#CavsBlazers Postgame:Coach Lue-January 2, 2018
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Tuesday's 127-110 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena.
#CavsBlazers Postgame:LeBron James-January 2, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday's 127-110 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena.
#CavsBlazers On-Court Postgame: Isaiah Thomas – January 2, 2018
Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton following Tuesday's 127-110 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena.
#CavsBlazers Postgame:Isaiah Thomas-January 2, 2018
Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas spoke with the media following Tuesday's 127-110 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena.
#CavsBlazers Postgame:Kevin Love-January 2, 2018
Cavaliers center Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday's 127-110 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena.
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 127, Trail Blazers 110
Isaiah Thomas scores 17 points in his Cavaliers debut off the bench as Cleveland gets a 127-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Thomas Finishes With 17 In Cavs Debut
Isaiah Thomas finishes with 17 points off the bench in his first game as a Cleveland Cavalier.
Featured Highlight: TT Grabs Alley-Oop
DWade finds Tristan open on the wing before tossing him a perfectly placed alley-oop at the end of the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.
James Throws down a Monster Jam
LBJ drives toward the hoop during the third period of #CavsBlazers and finishes it off with a huge dunk.
Highlight in freeD: IT Snags And-One
Experience Isaiah Thomas' And-One against the Portland Trail Blazers with this freeD highlight.
Highlight in freeD: LBJ's Pretty Layup
Experience LeBron James' slick layup against the Portland Trail Blazers with this freeD highlight.
Highlight in freeD: IT Nails Trey
Experience Isaiah Thomas' first three-pointer as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers with this freeD highlight.
Jeff Green Picks off Blazers
Jeff Green makes a football-like interception as the Trail Blazers attempt to launch a pass down court.
LBJ Bobs and Weaves through Traffic
LeBron shimmies his way through Portland defenders during the second quarter of #CavsBlazers.
IT Tallies First Bucket with Cavs
Isaiah Thomas notches his first two points as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
KLove Nails Tough Shot in Paint
Kevin Love is "More Driven" after knocking down a tough jumper with a defender in his face during the first quarter.
#CavsBlazers Shootaround: LeBron James - January 2, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Isaiah Thomas on Getting Back to Game Play
Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Coach Lue Talks About I.T.'s Return
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Monday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
