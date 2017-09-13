Cavs Host FREE Annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage

It’s Wine vs. Gold when the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court for their annual intra-squad scrimmage, a fun-filled family event to give fans a first live look at the 2016-17 NBA Eastern Conference Champions as they prepare for the upcoming 2017-18 season. The 2017 Wine & Gold Scrimmage presented by FirstEnergy will take place on Monday, October 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. All tickets for the game have been sold out but you can catch all of the action LIVE on Cavs.com/live.



In keeping with the popular tradition of past Wine & Gold scrimmages, immediately following the game, Cavs players will give the scrimmage-worn practice jerseys off their backs to lucky fans randomly chosen from those in attendance. The Wine & Gold Scrimmage will also be the first opportunity for fans to see the Cavs newly designed court that reflects the team’s updated modernized brand. The new shield logo, displayed on center court, represents the “tool of the defender” and the Cavaliers commitment to “Defend The Land.”

Throughout the night, fans will get a sample of the Cavs award-winning game presentation, including popular lights-out player introductions, Humongotron flames, performances from the Cavalier Girls dance team, Scream Team hip-hop troupe, and the always-entertaining antics from mascots Moondog and Sir C.C, and more!

Doors to the arena will open at 5:00 p.m., one hour prior to tipoff so fans can enjoy concourse activities and special offers while taking in the fun of being back in The Q for Cavs basketball.

FanFare locations will feature $2 popcorn, $2 soda and $3 beer.

“Express Yourself” face painting, hair painting, temporary tattoos and sign making stations will be available to help fans proudly display their Cavs spirit.

The Cavaliers Team Shop at The Q will feature select Cavs merchandise for $5, $10 and $15 to help fans get geared up for preseason basketball!

A postgame "Half Court Heave" presented by Ohio CAT will provide a well-deserving, preselected local veteran the opportunity to team up with a Cavs player to make a half-court shot to win a prize pack courtesy of Ohio CAT. (Last year, Iman Shumpert drained the shot from half-court in a win for local army veteran Navy Petty Officer Cuyler!)

The Cavs will stream the Wine & Gold Scrimmage LIVE on Cavs.com/live to give fans across the globe a chance to check out the Cavs before they tip off the 2017-18 preseason. Fans can also keep up on all the Wine & Gold Scrimmage action by following the Cavaliers on Twitter (@Cavs), Instagram (@Cavs), Facebook (Facebook.com/Cavs) and Snapchat (Cavs).