CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived center Edy Tavares, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Wednesday, October 11 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Tavares (7-3, 265) appeared in two preseason games for the Cavs, averaging 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 4.9 minutes. He originally signed with the Cavaliers on April 12, 2017 and played in one regular season game in 2016-17.