Cavaliers Waive Kendrick Perkins and Isaac Hamilton

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived center Kendrick Perkins and guard Isaac Hamilton, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Saturday, October 14 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Perkins (6-10, 270) appeared in three preseason games for the Cavs, averaging 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12.1 minutes. Hamilton (6-4, 194), who was originally signed on Oct. 11, 2017, did not play in a preseason game with Cleveland.