Traffic Update: Cavs vs. Knicks - October 29, 2017

Cavs fans,

Please be advised that on Sunday, October 29th there will be traffic delays as you make your way to the Cavaliers and Knicks game at Quicken Loans Arena.

Type of Alert: Transportation, Roadway Closure

Location Directly Affected: I-77 & Pershing Ave. Cleveland, OH

Description: Multiple sources are reporting that all northbound lanes of I-77 remain closed near Pershing Ave due to a fuel spill. The estimated duration of the closure is unknown. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Proximity: Approximately 2.8 miles from Quicken Loans Arena, 1 Center Ct, Cleveland, OH