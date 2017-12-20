Cavs and Monsters Host Annual Toy Drive Party

Dashing through the snow….or through the snow globe, more accurately.

The practice court at Quicken Loans Arena was transformed into a giant snow globe on Wednesday, all for the enjoyment of members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County. Fifty kids from the Clubs, ages 8 to 12, were at The Q for the Cavs & Monsters Annual Toy Drive Party, presented by Step2. The shindig was the culmination of the yearly Cavs and Monsters Toy Drive, also presented by Step2, as part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestlé Baking.

Cavs players Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic were on hand for the festivities, getting in on the snow globe action with the kids. The players and their new friends decorated cookies, took pictures in the photo booth, and hung out with the Cavs and Monsters mascots and entertainment team members and Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad. Cedi and Ante also got to play Santa’s helpers, handing out gifts to all the kids. Each child received a new toy and a Cavs and Monsters scarf.

Then all the Boys & Girls Clubs members laughed all the way, with bells on bobtails ringing, to the Monsters game for the rest of the night.

About the Cavs and Monsters Toy Drive:

Presented by Step 2

The Cavs and Monsters Toy Drive took place at all Cavs and Monsters home games from November 24th through December 9th. Fans were invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to the games and more than 1,600 items were generously donated, including $5,000 in product from Step2. Based locally in Streetsboro, Ohio, Step2 is the largest American rotational molder of preschool and toddler-aged toys. So 1,600 underserved children will receive a new present for the holidays. All the items are being distributed to several nonprofit organizations in the Cleveland area.