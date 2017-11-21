Cavs Players and Coaches Serve Up Holiday Smiles

There were dunks and dishes at The Q on Tuesday night….just not the kind fans are used to. Instead of basketballs, dinner rolls were dunked in gravy. And instead of passes being dished out, heaps of mashed potatoes were. Bridges Restaurant inside the arena was transformed into a big cozy dining room, where the Cavs welcomed Cleveland-area families for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Approximately 250 guests from Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s “Project ACT” not only dined in style, but also had some world-class servers. Players Jae Crowder, Channing Frye, Jeff Green, Kyle Korver and Tristan Thompson went table to table handing out everything from turkey and stuffing to veggies and drinks. Head Coach Tyronn Lue and his coaching staff also made the rounds amongst the diners, making sure everyone had full stomachs and big smiles.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event. Community: More news on the Cavs.

The Cavaliers Thanksgiving Dinner is part of the annual Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestlé Baking. Dinner was provided by The Q’s official food and beverage partner, Aramark, as well as Nestlé Baking, who baked fresh Nestlé Toll House cookies for the guests.

Happy Thanksgiving from the Wine and Gold!

About Project ACT:

Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Project ACT provides instructional and support services to children currently dealing with loss of housing, economic hardship or other similar situations. A holistic and comprehensive approach is used to deliver the services necessary to facilitate the homeless child’s transition into school and to ensure the child’s success and ongoing participation in the educational system. Support services include everything necessary to accomplish the goal of meeting students' physical, social and emotional needs, and empowering parents to support their children in this endeavor. For more information: For more information, visit: ClevelandMetroSchools.com.