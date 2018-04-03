Cavs Hosting Sustainability Awareness Night Tonight

Fans attending Tuesday’s Cavs game at Quicken Loans Arena will be reminded of the importance of living a more eco-friendly life. The team will host the annual “Sustainability Awareness Night” presented by Republic Services, on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Fans at the game against Toronto will notice several elements throughout The Q, including:

Republic Services will be set-up on the concourse to help fans learn more about recycling

Representatives from local non-profit organizations with a passion for sustainability will be on the concourse to showcase the importance of sustainable living along with interactive exhibits and demonstrations

Additional recycling bins will be available throughout the arena for paper, plastic and aluminum items

There will be two less sign making stations on the concourse in an effort to reduce the amount of paper waste

Republic Services will conduct informational interviews in-arena as well as on the WTAM radio broadcast

Tuesday’s Sustainability Awareness Night is part of the Cavaliers organization’s year-round commitment to the environment, which includes two programs:

Now in its third season, the “MVP: Most Valuable Planet” program, presented by Republic Services, is a season-long campaign is designed to encourage elementary, middle and high school students in Northeast Ohio to come up with unique ways to be environmentally friendly all year long. For more information visit Cavs.com.

In addition, the Cavs and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) have committed to plating one tree for every three pointer made during all regular season home games through the “Trees for Threes” program. Fans can log on to Cavs.com to view the tree tracker to keep up with the number of trees to be planted at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game are still available and can be purchased at Cavs.com.