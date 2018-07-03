Cavs Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 Roster

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers today announced the team’s roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 held July 6-17 in Las Vegas, NV. The roster features current Cavaliers Cedi Osman, Ante Zizic, Okaro White and Collin Sexton, who was selected by Cleveland with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The roster also includes John Holland, who spent this past season as a two-way player with the Cavaliers, and Scoochie Smith, who appeared in eight games last season with the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, the Canton Charge. Cavaliers assistant coach James Posey will serve as the Summer League head coach.

Cleveland will play three preliminary round games between July 6-10 before being seeded in the summer league tournament, which tips off on July 11 and concludes with the championship game on July 17. This year’s Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams for the first time, with each team being guaranteed to play a minimum of five games. For the first time, every Summer League game will air live on television, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise all 82 games. For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU). NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air 36 games, including Cleveland’s opening contest on July 6 versus Washington at 6:00 p.m. PST.

All games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The Cavaliers have competed in the league each summer since its inception in 2004.

For more information on the Cavaliers’ summer plans, visit Cavs.com. Cavs fans can also follow the team’s summer league coverage on Twitter (@Cavs), Instagram (Cavs) and Snapchat (Cavs). The Cavaliers’ MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 game schedule and roster are listed below:

CAVALIERS PRELIMINARY ROUND GAME SCHEDULE

Friday, July 6 vs. Washington - 6:00 p.m. PT (9:00 p.m. ET) at Cox Pavilion

Saturday, July 7 vs. Chicago - 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET) at Thomas & Mack Center

Monday, July 9 vs. Indiana - 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. (ET) at Cox Pavilion

*The summer league tournament schedule is as follows: First Round – July 11/12, Second Round – July 12/14, Consolation Round – July 13, Quarterfinals – July 15, Semifinals – July 16, Championship – July 17

NUMBER NAME POS HT WT DOB LAST TEAM YRS PRO 4 Jamel Artis F 6-7 213 1/12/93 Orlando Magic (NBA) 1 77 Brayon Blake F 6-7 220 12/8/95 Idaho (College) R 19 Vladimir Brodziansky F 6-11 230 5/8/94 Texas Christian (College) R 10 John Holland G 6-5 205 11/6/88 Cleveland Cavaliers(NBA) 1 24 Marcus Lee C 6-11 225 9/14/94 California (College) R 31 Dakota Mathias G 6-4 200 7/11/95 Purdue (College) R 16 Cedi Osman F 6-8 215 4/8/95 Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 1 20 Billy Preston F 6-10 240 10/26/97 Kansas (College) R 2 Collin Sexton G 6-2 190 1/4/99 Alabama (College) R 12 Scoochie Smith G 6-2 185 11/11/94 Canton Charge (NBA G-League) R 14 Jordan Stevens G 6-0 190 5/12/94 Midwestern State (College) R 9 Okaro White F 6-8 204 8/13/92 Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 2 41 Ante Zizic C 6-11 254 1/4/97 Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 1

CAVS SUMMER LEAGUE HEAD COACH: James Posey (Xavier)

CAVS SUMMER LEAGUE ASSISTANT COACHES:

Dan Geriot (Richmond)

Mike Gerrity (USC)

Nate Reinking (Kent State)

Sam Jones (Northwood)

Melvin Ely (Fresno State)

Dan Vincent (Michigan State)

Steve Frankoski (Columbia)