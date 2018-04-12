StubHub and Cavaliers Team Up for New Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, LOS ANGELES and CLEVELAND – Thursday, April 12, 2018 – StubHub, the world’s largest ticket marketplace, has signed a multi-year agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers and AXS to become an official ticket marketplace of the NBA club and Quicken Loans Arena. StubHub will integrate with the Cavaliers ticketing provider, AXS, providing fans the ability to buy and sell tickets on both StubHub and AXS’ Flash Seats marketplace in a safe, secure and 100% guaranteed digital environment.

“Greater, secured access to guaranteed tickets in the secondary marketplace, with increased opportunity to buy and sell for our fans, is the core focus of this partnership for us. We know this is important to our fans and we’re pleased to be able to offer this expanded opportunity,” said Nic Barlage, Cavaliers President of Business Operations. “Combining the significant reach and resources of StubHub, the world’s largest ticket marketplace, with the innovative digital platform of AXS’ Flash Seats, is a win for Cavs fans and an enhanced benefit for our Wine & Gold United members.”

The merging of these technologies will create a fully-integrated and convenient ticketing experience for Cavs fans and event-goers at Quicken Loans Arena, providing them with the ability to seamlessly list and purchase tickets across both the StubHub and Flash Seats platforms.

“The Cavaliers are one of our most established partners when it comes to the integration of Flash Seats into their overall fan and business philosophies, and have always been innovatively pushing forward on how to protect the value of their tickets and better serve their customers,” said Brian Peunic, SVP of Sports for AXS. “This relationship with StubHub further expands their integration with AXS by creating an additional distribution channel for Cavs tickets, with all the convenience, reliability and security that comes with Flash Seats.”

“StubHub is committed to providing an exceptional ticketing experience for its partners and its fans and we look forward to working with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Quicken Loans Arena and AXS to providing the integrated StubHub experience for fans,” said StubHub Head of Partnerships – NBA, NHL and NFL Akshay Khanna. “We are also committed to growing our business in the NBA, and as one of the League’s most vibrant markets, this partnership is an important step in our efforts. We are thrilled to extend our marketplace and reach into the Cleveland community.””

Offering a suite of tools for NBA fans to make the ticketing process informed, intuitive, and secure, StubHub’s platform provides pricing guidance for sellers, recommendations and alerts for ‘best value seats’, and a 360-degree view-from-seat virtual reality experience for buyers, plus access to the company’s 24/7/365 customer service.

The StubHub and Flash Seats marketplace integration will launch with the 2018-19 NBA season.

About the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers organization is led by Chairman Dan Gilbert. Gilbert is also the Founder and Chairman of Quicken Loans, Inc. the nation’s largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of Rock Ventures LLC, the umbrella entity for his portfolio of business and real estate investments. Len Komoroski is the Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena CEO and Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers President of Business Operations. The Cavaliers team is led by General Manager Koby Altman and Head Coach Tyronn Lue. The team continues its yearly championship-focused journey while providing fans the best experience in the NBA with its electrifying game presentation, community support and engagement, fan-friendly programs and amenities, the latest technology and more at Quicken Loans Arena— aka “The Q.” The Cavaliers have been named one of five finalists for Sports Business Journal’s coveted Sports Team of the Year Award three times in the last decade, the maximum any team has been selected as a finalist for the award. In addition to operating Quicken Loans Arena, the organization also owns and operates the Cleveland Monsters hockey team (AHL), the Cleveland Gladiators arena football team (AFL), the Canton Charge, the Cavs NBA Development League team in nearby Canton, OH and Cavs Legion Gaming Club (GC), one of the inaugural 17 NBA teams in the NBA 2K League.

About AXS

AXS provides innovative ticketing, data, and marketing solutions for more than 300 clients in live entertainment, from arenas and theaters to teams and universities. With its industry-leading technology, AXS helps clients reach more fans, gain better insights, and maximize the value of their events. The AXS platform serves millions of fans across the globe and makes it easier for them to discover events, get the perfect tickets, and share unforgettable live experiences with artists and teams. Headquartered in Los Angeles, AXS employs more than 400 professionals in multiple locations worldwide: Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm. Learn more at solutions.axs.com

About StubHub

At StubHub, our mission is simple: help fans find fun. We connect fans with their favorite teams, shows and artists and introduce them to the ones they'll love next. As the largest ticket marketplace in the world, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever they want, through our desktop and mobile experiences, including our StubHub app for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Android. Offering a superior fan experience at its core, StubHub reinvented the ticket resale market in 2000 and continues to lead it through innovation. Our industry firsts include the introduction of the first ticketing application, the first interactive seat mapping tool and the first live entertainment rewards program, Fan Rewards™. Our business partners include more than 130 properties in MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and NCAA, plus AEG, AXS and Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. With the acquisition of Ticketbis in August 2016, throughout the world, StubHub provides the total end-to-end event going experience. StubHub is an eBay company (NASDAQ: EBAY). For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or YouTube.com/StubHub.