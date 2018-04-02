Schools in Old Brooklyn and Lorain Named “Straight ‘A’ All-Stars” Winning Schools for 2017-18

As part of the organization’s on-going commitment to education, the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to recognize high scholastic achievement through the “Straight ‘A’ All-Stars” program, presented by Westfield Insurance. Old Brooklyn Community Elementary School in Cleveland and General Johnnie Wilson Middle School in Lorain were named the Straight “A” All-Stars winning schools for the first and second grading periods this school year, respectively.

Now in its 13th season, the Straight “A” All-Stars program rewards elementary and middle school students (grades K-8) in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Summit, Medina, Portage, Geauga, Lake, and Ashtabula counties who receive straight A’s at the end of the first and second grading periods. Educators and parents were asked to submit registration forms for their students and all students who earned straight A’s received a personalized certificate of achievement and a drawstring bag. In addition, 600 students (300 each grading period) were randomly selected to receive two (2) tickets to a Cavs home game, a Straight “A” All-Stars t-shirt and a Straight “A” All-Stars Big Star.

In addition to the individual student recognitions, one school each grading period was also recognized for their participation in the program. Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad, mascots Moondog and Sir C.C., and members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls made a special visit to Old Brooklyn Community Elementary School and General Johnnie Wilson Middle School for an assembly for their student body. A representative from Westfield Insurance presented each school with a check for $1,000.