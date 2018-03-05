Cavaliers Status Update on Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson stepped on the heel of an opposing Denver Nuggets player during the first half of Saturday's game at The Q in Cleveland. He was able to continue playing, but experienced significant swelling overnight. Further evaluation on Sunday at Cleveland Clinic Courts confirmed a right ankle sprain and Thompson will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury. He is expected to miss multiple games and his return to play timing will be established in relation to his continued evaluation and daily recovery progress.