Cavaliers Status Update on Iman Shumpert
December 1, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/GettyImages
Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on the morning of Friday, December 1 at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. The surgery was performed by team physicians Dr. Richard Parker and Dr. James Rosneck. Shumpert will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and his return to play timeline is currently projected at 6-8 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.