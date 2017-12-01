Cavaliers Status Update on Iman Shumpert

Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on the morning of Friday, December 1 at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. The surgery was performed by team physicians Dr. Richard Parker and Dr. James Rosneck. Shumpert will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and his return to play timeline is currently projected at 6-8 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

