Cavaliers Status Update on Iman Shumpert
November 18, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/GettyImages
Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert experienced left knee soreness during the first half of Friday night’s game in Cleveland vs. the LA Clippers. He was examined at halftime and did not return to play. Additional examination and imaging on Saturday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed left knee effusion. He will be out 5-7 days while he undergoes treatment and rehabilitation. His status will be updated as appropriate.