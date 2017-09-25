Cavaliers Status Update on Isaiah Thomas
September 25, 2017
Jason Miller
Isaiah Thomas has successfully continued with the rehabilitation process related to his right hip impingement. Based on his progress thus far and after several weeks of evaluation and monitoring with the Cavaliers medical team and Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, the team and Thomas are hopeful he will be in position to return by January. His status will be updated again, along with any further timeline adjustments, after the start of the regular season.