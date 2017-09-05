Cavaliers Single Game Ticket Information

The 2017-18 NBA season brings a new energy and anticipation, but the same goal of an NBA title, as the NBA Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to tip off the new season at The Q on Tuesday, October 17th vs. the Boston Celtics at 8:00 p.m.

Single game tickets for all 41 regular season home games of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2017-18 season will go on sale Thursday, September 14th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for the Cavs three preseason home games will also go on sale at the same time.

Schedule Full Schedule: View all 82 games Download: Add to your calendar Print: Get the printable schedule Infographic: Visual summary of the schedule

REGULAR SEASON SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Fans can purchase single game tickets for any game of the entire 41 regular season home game schedule beginning Thursday, September 14th at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online only at Cavs.com/tickets and there is a six (6) ticket limit per person per game (no game limit). Tickets will be distributed through Flash Seats, the Cavs official electronic ticketing platform.

CAVALIERS PRESEASON HOME GAMES ON SALE

The Cavs five-game preseason schedule will feature three home contests at The Q on Wednesday, October 4th vs. the Atlanta Hawks (7:00 p.m.); Friday, October 6th vs. the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m.); and Tuesday, October 10th vs. the Chicago Bulls (7:00 p.m.). Tickets for the three Cavs preseason games at The Q will go on sale beginning Thursday, September 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations and Cavs.com/tickets.

Fans can follow the team’s official Twitter feed and Instagram account at @cavs and on Facebook at facebook.com/Cavs. The complete 2017-18 Cavaliers schedule can be found at Cavs.com/schedule.

The Cavaliers 2017-18 promotional giveaway and theme night schedule featuring fan favorite giveaways and exciting theme nights at The Q all season long will be released soon.