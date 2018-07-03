Cavaliers Sign Collin Sexton

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed their 2018 NBA Draft pick, Collin Sexton, General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Sexton (6-3, 190) was selected by the Cavaliers with the eighth overall pick last month. In 33 games (32 starts) at Alabama in 2017-18, he averaged 19.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and a 3.6 assists in 29.9 minutes. The 2017-18 SEC Newcomer of the Year and Co-Freshman of the Year totaled the most points ever by a Tide freshman and the third-most in school history with 632 points, and was a 2017-18 AP Honorable Mention All-America selection.

Sexton will wear jersey number 2 with the Cavs.